Legendary college basketball coach reportedly stepping down

Longtime Miami basketball coach Jim Larranaga has reportedly decided to step down.

Larranaga is planning to resign as head coach of the Hurricanes in the wake of the team’s 4-8 start to the season, Michelle Kaufman of the Miami Herald reports. An announcement is expected as early as Thursday afternoon.

Larranaga has been the head coach at Miami since 2011. The Hurricanes had their best season in program history two years ago when they won the regular-season ACC title and made their first ever trip to the Final Four. They lost to eventual national champion UConn, and things have gone downhill since.

After entering the 2023-24 season ranked No. 13 in the nation, Miami finished 15-17 and did not make the NCAA Tournament. They ended the year on a 10-game losing streak.

Despite the recent struggles, Larranaga had had plenty of success at Miami. He is the winningest coach in program history and has made six NCAA Tournament appearances in 14 seasons. Larranaga has led the Hurricanes to the Sweet 16 four times and has a record of 274-174 in with the team.

Larranaga joined a very exclusive club when he led Miami to the Final Four two years ago.

Though he is one of the oldest coaches in the country, Larranaga is known for being a fiery coach who leads with plenty of energy.

Before he was named the head coach at Miami, Larranaga was the head coach at George Mason for 14 seasons, including when the team made its improbable Final Four run in 2006 as a No. 11 seed.

Larranaga was named the AP College Coach of the Year in 2013. Miami won the ACC regular-season title and ACC tournament that year.