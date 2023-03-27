 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, March 26, 2023

Jim Larrañaga joins exclusive club with latest Final Four appearance

March 26, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Jim Larranaga at the podium

Mar 16, 2023; Albany, NY, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes head coach Jim Larranaga speaks to the press during first round practice at MVP Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Larrañaga has joined a very exclusive club thanks to his latest accomplishment.

Larrañaga’s Miami Hurricanes came back to beat Texas 88-81 on Sunday to win the Midwest Region and advance to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.

While this is the first Final Four in Miami’s history, it’s the second for the 73-year-old coach.

In 2006, Larrañaga took George Mason to the Final Four by beating UConn.

In both Elite Eight wins, his teams came back from down double-digits to win the game.

In 2006, George Mason was an 11-seed, while this year’s Miami team was a 5-seed.

This year’s accomplishment helps Larrañaga join Larry Brown as the only two coaches to take multiple teams to the Final Four as a five-seed or worse.

That seems to be a pretty good sign of having a great coach.

The Final Four in Houston is now set: Miami will face UConn, while San Diego State will take on Florida Atlantic. It’s exactly as we all saw it coming.

Article Tags

Jim LarranagaMiami Hurricanes basketballNCAA Tournament 2023
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus