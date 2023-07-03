John Calipari’s son lands SEC coaching role

John Calipari’s son Brad will be coaching against his father in the SEC next season.

Brad Calipari is joining Jerry Stackhouse’s Vanderbilt staff in a player development role, according to Kyle Tucker of The Athletic.

Hearing Brad Calipari is headed back to the SEC — but as a rival to his dad. Jerry Stackhouse expected to hire Brad in a player development role at Vanderbilt. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) July 3, 2023

Brad spent time as an assistant at LIU Brooklyn, and got his start in coaching as a graduate assistant on his father’s staff two years ago.

Brad also played under his dad at Kentucky from 2017-2019 before transferring to play two seasons at Detroit.

John Calipari probably won’t love his son being on a rival’s sideline, but he was pretty relaxed about his decision to transfer as a player. Of course, if Vandy manages to upend Kentucky in one of their meetings this season, dad might never hear the end of it.