John Calipari not about to let cancellations stop Kentucky

John Calipari is not about to let some COVID-related cancellations stop his Kentucky Wildcats.

Numerous programs recently have gone on pause or had games cancelled or postponed due to COVID issues. Kentucky’s game against rival Louisville that was scheduled for Wednesday was postponed too because of COVID issues with the Cardinals. So the Wildcats got together with Western Kentucky and asked the Hilltoppers to play on Wednesday instead.

Kentucky won the game 95-60, and a portion of the game’s revenue went to a charity to help those in Kentucky who were hurt by the recent tornado.

The way Kentucky put on the game at the last minute led Calipari to make a statement about his team’s intent.

Even if a game gets postponed, Calipari is intent on finding some other solution to play. He said that he will find games and that his Kentucky Wildcats are willing to go on the road to make it happen.

Calipari says “if we have games cancelled, I am finding a game. If we have to go on the road, we do it.” — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) December 23, 2021

Calipari just said if we have another game cancelled, he will start with Number 1 and work his way down to find a team to play. Home or Away! #BBN — Dalton Jones ® (@DaltonJJones19) December 23, 2021

You have to love that attitude.

Kentucky is 9-2 this season and has won two in a row.

Photo: Danny Medley-USA TODAY Sports