Kansas provides update on Bill Self ahead of NCAA Tournament

March 12, 2023
by Grey Papke
Bill Self at a press conference

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas Jayhawks had good news about the health of coach Bill Self ahead of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

The school said in a statement that Self was released from the hospital on Sunday, four days after checking himself in after complaining of “chest tightness and balance concerns.” Doctors inserted two stents to treat blocked arteries, and Self responded well to the procedure.

Kansas said Self was set to rejoin the team this week, suggesting he will be on hand as the Jayhawks begin their NCAA Tournament run.

Self missed the entire Big 12 Tournament due to his health issues, with assistant coach Norm Roberts guiding the Jayhawks to the championship game in Self’s absence.

Self is the second-winningest coach in Kansas history behind only Phog Allen, having posted a 577-129 record since taking over in 2003.

Bill SelfKansas Basketball
