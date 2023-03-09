Kansas releases update on health of Bill Self

Kansas coach Bill Self was not with the team Thursday for the first game of the Big 12 Tournament, and the school released a report on his status after that game was over.

In an official statement, the school denied reports that Self had suffered a heart attack. The statement said Self underwent a “standard procedure” after arriving at the emergency room Wednesday night, and is expected to make a full recovery. He will not, however, coach the Jayhawks for the rest of the Big 12 Tournament.

Bill Self will not coach the rest of the Big 12 tournament, per the school. He did not suffer a heart attack, but underwent a “standard procedure” last night. He’s expected to make a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/CZh3sFhCat — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 9, 2023

The nature of Self’s procedure is unclear. Previously, the school had only announced that the Kansas coach was hospitalized with an illness and would not coach Thursday.

Assistant coach Norm Roberts handled coaching duties Thursday in a 78-61 win over West Virginia, and will presumably remain in the role for the duration of the conference tournament.

Self and the Jayhawks are defending national champions and are among the favorites to win the NCAA Tournament. Thursday’s win took them to 26-6 on the season.