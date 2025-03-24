Larry Brown Sports

Mark Pope reveals unusual request that helped Kentucky get to Sweet 16

An English breakfast cereal apparently helped fuel Kentucky’s journey to the Sweet 16.

3rd-seeded Kentucky outlasted 6th-seeded Illinois 84-75 in their second-round NCAA Tournament matchup at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis. Wildcats center Amari Williams was arguably the unsung hero of the contest.

Williams did the dirty work for the Wildcats. The Kentucky senior grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked 3 shots as teammates Koby Brea, Lamont Butler, and Otega Oweh carried the scoring load.

During the team’s postgame press conference, Williams was asked about his strong performance against Illinois. Amari’s initial answer didn’t satisfy Kentucky head coach Mark Pope, who urged his player to give the “real” answer related to something called “Weetabix.”

“On Friday, I had four pieces of toast for breakfast,” Williams said. “And [the Kentucky coaching staff] thought that wasn’t enough. [Coach Mark Pope] asked me what I usually eat growing up, and I had something called Weetabix, which is from England. It’s like shredded wheat. Me saying this is crazy cause my parents always forced me to eat it growing up. … I feel like that helped my performance today for sure.”

That’s one way to secure an NIL deal. A partnership between the Kentucky senior and the whole-grain cereal brand will almost surely be in the works.

Kentucky’s Director of Basketball Administration Will Barton found boxes of Weetabix at an international store in Milwaukee. Williams shared that he ate three bowls of it alongside Coach Pope and teammate Brandon Garrison.

Williams, who hails from Nottingham, England, played four seasons at Drexel before transferring to Kentucky for his final year of eligibility. Williams was a key transfer portal acquisition for Kentucky, which completely revamped its roster following the departure of John Calipari.

