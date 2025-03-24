Kentucky sets wild March Madness record in path to Sweet 16

The Kentucky Wildcats navigated uncharted waters to get to this year’s Sweet 16.

3rd-seeded Kentucky handily dispatched 6th-seeded Illinois in an 84-75 contest Sunday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis. An Otega Oweh layup gave the Wildcats a 6-5 lead in the opening minutes of the first half. The victors never trailed the rest of the way.

With the victory, Kentucky became the first-ever NCAA men’s basketball team to make the Sweet 16 despite returning zero points from the previous year.

Feb 8, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope smiles as he watches the action during the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Kentucky completely revamped its roster following the departure of longtime head coach John Calipari. With several Wildcats following Calipari to Arkansas, walk-ons Grant Darbyshire and Walker Horn were the only holdovers from the 2023-24 campaign.

The duo combined to play a combined six minutes last season and failed to score a single point. The pair has also yet to score this season.

Oweh and senior transfer Koby Brea led the way for Kentucky on Sunday in their nine-point win. Brea had a team-high 23 points on 10/16 shooting, while Oweh poured in 15 points for the Sweet 16-bound Wildcats.