Kentucky gets the meme treatment after another early March Madness exit

Kentucky got the meme treatment after crashing out early in March Madness yet again.

The Wildcats lost 80-76 to Oakland in the first round of their South Region game at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Penn. on Thursday night. The first-round loss was Kentucky’s second in three years. The Wildcats have only won one NCAA Tournament game since 2019, which is wearing on their fans.

Kentucky is a big and popular brand with expectations of excellence. The high expectations for Kentucky’s program and fans made it very satisfying for some viewers to roast the Wildcats over the loss.

Take a look at some of the memes Kentucky received over their early exit.

Kentucky in March Madness pic.twitter.com/f9mRvzUHd5 — GhettoGronk (@TheGhettoGronk) March 22, 2024

watching Kentucky & Coach Cal lose in the 1st rd pic.twitter.com/tGsayUoJ22 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 22, 2024

Hello darkness my old friend. Kentucky’s come to talk with you again. pic.twitter.com/4z7nu9uAjB — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 22, 2024

Kentucky, during the NCAA tournament pic.twitter.com/AC2PLt65UI — Steamboat Philly (@YoshkeZoidberg) March 22, 2024

NFL Refs to Cowboys players after the final play pic.twitter.com/JaGnUS7vCU — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) January 17, 2022

Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament every year pic.twitter.com/a9keQOblze — 𝓒𝓪𝓵𝓮𝓫 ™️ (@Okstate27) March 22, 2024

The quick exit from Kentucky had many wondering how much it would cost the Wildcats to fire John Calipari. Spoiler alert: it won’t be cheap.