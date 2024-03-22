 Skip to main content
Kentucky gets the meme treatment after another early March Madness exit

March 21, 2024
by Larry Brown
A sad Kentucky fan

Kentucky got the meme treatment after crashing out early in March Madness yet again.

The Wildcats lost 80-76 to Oakland in the first round of their South Region game at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Penn. on Thursday night. The first-round loss was Kentucky’s second in three years. The Wildcats have only won one NCAA Tournament game since 2019, which is wearing on their fans.

Kentucky is a big and popular brand with expectations of excellence. The high expectations for Kentucky’s program and fans made it very satisfying for some viewers to roast the Wildcats over the loss.

Take a look at some of the memes Kentucky received over their early exit.

The quick exit from Kentucky had many wondering how much it would cost the Wildcats to fire John Calipari. Spoiler alert: it won’t be cheap.

