How much it would cost Kentucky to fire John Calipari

It may be 2024, but the result was all too familiar for Kentucky fans.

Kentucky lost 80-76 to Oakland in their South Region first-round game of the NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Penn. on Thursday night. The defeat marked the third time in four years that Kentucky lost in the first round of the tournament.

Not only has Kentucky only won one game in the NCAA Tournament since 2019, but they have only won one SEC Tournament game since 2019.

Kentucky has won one NCAA Tournament game since 2019 Kentucky has won one SEC Tournament game since 2019 Put everything else aside. Those two statistics alone are enough to say that this situation is becoming untenable — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) March 22, 2024

The trend is a big problem for Kentucky, where Final Fours and national championships are expected — not first-round exits.

Kentucky probably would have made a coaching change a year or two ago if not for head coach John Calipari’s contract situation.

The 65-year-old Calipari is effectively operating on a lifetime contract with the school. He signed a 10-year “lifetime” contract extension with the Wildcats in April of 2019. The team had gone 30-7 that season, including a 15-3 mark in SEC play. His team lost in the Elite Eight that year.

Kentucky had another strong squad the following season, but the season was canceled prior to March Madness due to COVID. Kentucky has since won over 20 games each year, but they’ve had two first-round exits and a second-round exit.

The poor performances in March have fans wondering how much it would cost to part ways with Calipari. The answer is over $33 million.

As for those ready for Kentucky to fire John Calipari, his contract calls for him to be owed 75-percent of the value remaining on his deal. That's more than $33 million right now. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 22, 2024

Texas A&M booster just got rid of Jimbo Fisher despite owing him way more than that. Kentucky might be ready to pony up the big cash to move on from Calipari.