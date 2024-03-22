 Skip to main content
How much it would cost Kentucky to fire John Calipari

March 21, 2024
by Larry Brown
John Calipari at the podium

Mar 28, 2019; Kansas City, MO, United States; Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari speaks during a press conference for the midwest regional of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Sprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

It may be 2024, but the result was all too familiar for Kentucky fans.

Kentucky lost 80-76 to Oakland in their South Region first-round game of the NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Penn. on Thursday night. The defeat marked the third time in four years that Kentucky lost in the first round of the tournament.

Not only has Kentucky only won one game in the NCAA Tournament since 2019, but they have only won one SEC Tournament game since 2019.

The trend is a big problem for Kentucky, where Final Fours and national championships are expected — not first-round exits.

Kentucky probably would have made a coaching change a year or two ago if not for head coach John Calipari’s contract situation.

The 65-year-old Calipari is effectively operating on a lifetime contract with the school. He signed a 10-year “lifetime” contract extension with the Wildcats in April of 2019. The team had gone 30-7 that season, including a 15-3 mark in SEC play. His team lost in the Elite Eight that year.

Kentucky had another strong squad the following season, but the season was canceled prior to March Madness due to COVID. Kentucky has since won over 20 games each year, but they’ve had two first-round exits and a second-round exit.

The poor performances in March have fans wondering how much it would cost to part ways with Calipari. The answer is over $33 million.

Texas A&M booster just got rid of Jimbo Fisher despite owing him way more than that. Kentucky might be ready to pony up the big cash to move on from Calipari.

