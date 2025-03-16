Kentucky watch party went nuts over 1 possible NCAA Tournament matchup

The Kentucky Wildcats’ Selection Sunday watch party went nuts over a potential NCAA Tournament matchup that did not even involve their school.

Many fans were very quick to notice the loaded West Regional, which sent 7-seed Kansas, 10-seed Arkansas, and 2-seed St. John’s to the same site in Providence, R.I. to open the tournament. That means it is possible that longtime rivals John Calipari and Rick Pitino could face off in the second round if the Razorbacks and Red Storm both advance.

Naturally, this was of particular interest to the Kentucky watch party. Calipari and Pitino are both former Kentucky coaches, and those in attendance had an audible reaction when St. John’s was revealed as the No. 2 seed in that region.

Here was the moment the crowd heard former UK coach Rick Pitino's St. John's team called. And realizing a possible match up with John Calipari's Arkansas Razorbacks.

The video even zooms in on current Kentucky coach Mark Pope laughing at the reveal. Pope played for Pitino at Kentucky, and they won a championship together in 1996.

Pope was asked about a potential matchup between Calipari and Pitino, and said he expects Pitino to welcome the possibility.

“If I know anything about Coach P, it’s that he wants the smoke. He wants all the smoke,” Pope said.

Mark Pope on the potential John Calipari vs. Rick Pitino matchup:

"if I know anything about Coach P, it's that he wants the smoke. He wants all the smoke"

Calipari and Arkansas would have to overcome a tough first round matchup with Bill Self and Kansas to make the matchup happen. Pretty much the entire state of Kentucky would probably relish the chance to see it, though.

So would the two coaches, as they have had a rather complex relationship over the years. In addition to both being ex-Kentucky coaches, the two were rivals when Calipari was with the Wildcats and Pitino coached the Louisville Cardinals. Their relationship does appear to have softened a bit in recent years, but a March Madness matchup would certainly fire things up.