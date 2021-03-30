Kim Mulkey wants COVID-19 testing eliminated for Final Four

Kim Mulkey wants the NCAA to stop COVID-19 testing so that it doesn’t interfere with the Final Four.

Mulkey’s Baylor Bears lost 69-67 to UConn in the Elite Eight on Monday. On the same night, Baylor’s men’s basketball team reached the Final Four with a win over Arkansas.

Mulkey expressed her opinion after the game.

“I don’t think my words will matter, but after the games today and tomorrow, there are four teams left on the men’s side and the women’s side. They need to dump the COVID testing. Wouldn’t it be a shame to keep COVID testing and then you got kids that end up testing positive or something, and then they don’t get to play in the Final Four? So, you need to just forget the COVID test and let the four teams that are playing in each Final Four go battle it out,” Mulkey said.

On the men’s side, VCU didn’t even get to play in the NCAA Tournament due to a sudden COVID-19 outbreak within their program. All the members of the program never got a chance to finish what they started. Mulkey doesn’t want to see that happen in the Final Four.

Houston and Baylor have reached the Final Four in the men’s NCAA Tournament. On the women’s side, UConn and Arizona have made it.

Photo: Caesarscott/Wikimedia via CC BY-SA 3.0