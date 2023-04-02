 Skip to main content
Everyone said the same thing about Magic Johnson at Final Four

April 1, 2023
by Larry Brown
Magic Johnson looking on

Mar 23, 2018; Omaha, NE, USA; NBA former player Magic Johnson watches during the first half between the Clemson Tigers and the Kansas Jayhawks in the semifinals of the Midwest regional of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at CenturyLink Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone said the same thing after seeing Magic Johnson at the Final Four on Saturday night in Houston.

Johnson joined CBS’ coverage of the Final Four for an interview between the games on Saturday. The former Michigan State star was sitting at the end of the table and stood out because of how huge he looked.

Magic’s upper body looked enormous, and his biceps were bursting out of his shirt sleeves.

Here’s another look at Magic:

Fans who had finished watching San Diego State’s 72-71 win over FAU were saying the same thing about how huge Magic looked.

Like Kenny Smith said, Magic should stop lifting weights because he’s putting everyone else to shame. The 63-year-old is looking pretty darn good and making his HIV seem like an afterthought.

Magic Johnson
