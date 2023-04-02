Everyone said the same thing about Magic Johnson at Final Four

Everyone said the same thing after seeing Magic Johnson at the Final Four on Saturday night in Houston.

Johnson joined CBS’ coverage of the Final Four for an interview between the games on Saturday. The former Michigan State star was sitting at the end of the table and stood out because of how huge he looked.

Magic’s upper body looked enormous, and his biceps were bursting out of his shirt sleeves.

Wow, I was NOT expecting a @MagicJohnson gun show with him in his smedium shirt on @CBS Tournament Central in-between the first two @NCAA @MarchMadnessMBB #NCAAFinalFour games. pic.twitter.com/kMlAzhoRSM — Geoffrey Mason (@gmasonFL) April 2, 2023

Here’s another look at Magic:

Go to the four seasons, your boss @Colton_Houston says. Lots of decision makers there. Well, I took his advice this am and he did not disappoint. pic.twitter.com/GdYE6TPX9A — Andy Schmitt (@andyschmitt) April 1, 2023

Fans who had finished watching San Diego State’s 72-71 win over FAU were saying the same thing about how huge Magic looked.

Magic Johnson wearing a smedium shirt! Someone get him a shirt that fits!!! — Shree (@ssharm21) April 2, 2023

Oh my, Magic Johnson is JACKED. — T3 Bracketology™️🏀 (@TBracketology) April 2, 2023

Magic Johnson look enormous His biceps make all of Charles Barkley look small — nick palastro (@Palastro24) April 2, 2023

Holy crap. @MagicJohnson got some guns showing in those short sleeves — Frankie Ma (@frankiewma) April 2, 2023

Like Kenny Smith said, Magic should stop lifting weights because he’s putting everyone else to shame. The 63-year-old is looking pretty darn good and making his HIV seem like an afterthought.