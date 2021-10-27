Mark Few arrest video shows Gonzaga coach not cooperating with police

Gonzaga men’s basketball coach Mark Few was arrested for driving while under the influence back in September, and he was not all that cooperative with police during the incident.

Few was suspended for two exhibition games and Gonzaga’s season opener against Dixie State after he was arrested in Idaho over Labor Day Weekend. The 58-year-old refused a field sobriety test after he was pulled over, telling police that the tests are “totally subjective” and that his previously sprained ankles would prevent him from completing one properly.

You can see the body camera footage below, which was obtained by TMZ.

Few seemed to repeatedly forget that the arresting officer asked him to keep his hands out of his pockets. He looked annoyed that the officer kept reminding him. He also asked to call his attorney multiple times. A breathalyzer test revealed that his blood alcohol content was much higher than the legal limit.

Few entered a plea agreement earlier this month. He must pay a $1,000 fine and complete a community service program. He will also have to take a drug and alcohol course and have an ignition interlock device in his car for a year.

Few has been the head coach at Gonzaga since 1999. He was an assistant there for more than a decade prior to that. He has an overall record of 630-124 and took the Bulldogs to the NCAA Tournament final last year.