Mark Few facing DUI charge after blowing more than legal limit

Gonzaga coach Mark Few is facing a DUI charge following an incident on Monday night.

Few was pulled over by the Coeur d’Alene Police Department in Dalton Gardensa, Idaho. Police received a report about someone speeding and driving erratically on the road.

According to the Spokesman-Review, Few showed signs of being drunk upon being pulled over. He refused to comply with field sobriety tests but did take a breathalyzer test.

Few blew a .119 and .120, which are more than the legal limit of 0.08.

Few, 58, has been the head basketball coach at Gonzaga since 1999. He has turned them into a powerhouse and has been named the Naismith Coach of the Year twice (2017, 2021). In both of those years, he took his teams to the championship game of the NCAA Tournament, where they lost.