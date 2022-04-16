5-star player Emoni Bates makes announcement about his future

Emoni Bates has made a major decision about his basketball future.

Bates announced Saturday on Instagram that he will leave the University of Memphis and enter the transfer portal.

“I’d like to thank Coach Penny [Hardaway], my teammates and the entire coaching staff at the University of Memphis for giving me the opportunity to be a Tiger,” Bates wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you Tiger Nation for embracing me and all of you who supported our team throughout this season.”

The 6-foot-9 small forward was the long-time No.1 recruit in the 2022 class before reclassifying to the 2021 class last August.

Bates had a tough freshman season. He averaged 9.7 points and 1.3 assists in 18 games for the Tigers, and missed 15 games with a back injury. He returned for Memphis’ win against Boise State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, and scored three points.

Bates’ future at Memphis had come into question as early as February, when a report surfaced that he could leave the program.

The 18-year-old has a few options regarding his next move. As he is ineligible for the 2022 NBA Draft, the most likely scenario would see him transferring to a different school.

Bates could also opt to spend a year in the G League or overseas preparing for the 2023 NBA Draft, although he’ll need to improve his game in order to reestablish himself as a top draft prospect.