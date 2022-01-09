Miami’s Kam McGusty has mic-drop moment after game-winner upsets Duke

Kam McGusty definitely won the night on Saturday.

The Miami Hurricanes guard hit a game-winner to upset the No. 2-ranked Duke Blue Devils on Duke’s home floor. McGusty drove down the lane and hit a tough lefty layup to give Miami the lead with 22.8 seconds left.

McGusty gives Miami the late lead and the Canes take down No. 2 Duke in Cameron!@CanesHoops | @KamMcgusty pic.twitter.com/ZeasUSp1bG — ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) January 9, 2022

The Hurricanes held on for the victory, their first win over an AP Top 5 team since 2016 and their first win at Duke since 2015.

After the game, McGusty had a mic-drop moment.

“It shows the type of team we are,” said the senior guard of the upset victory, per Michael Yero of 305 Sports. “We love dog fights… We’re not the team to play with anymore. We’re the real deal.

“Not many people can say that they beat a blue blood in a game-winner,” McGusty added.

Miami’s win was their ninth straight, bringing them to 13-3 on the year.

As for Duke, it was just their second loss of the season (they fell to Ohio State in November). The Ohio State loss was on the road however while this loss came at home. That makes Miami’s win, courtesy of McGusty, the most impressive upset of the Blue Devils that we have seen since this one.

Photo: Dec 8, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) stands on the court prior to the game against the Lipscomb Bisons at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports