Terms of new Michigan coach Dusty May’s contract revealed

Dusty May is getting a pretty nice deal to become the new head basketball coach at Michigan.

Michigan officially announced the hiring of the former FAU coach May in a release on Sunday. The release also revealed the terms of May’s contract with Michigan — five years at an average value of $3.75 million per year. That means May has a total value of $18.75 million in the deal, which runs through 2029.

The 47-year-old May is being tabbed by Michigan to succeed Juwan Howard, who was fired after five seasons in charge. After nearly a decade-and-a-half as a D1 assistant coach, May took the head coaching job at FAU in 2018 and enjoyed some real success. He was 126-69 (.646) overall for the Owls and most notably led them to a surprise Final Four appearance as a No. 9 seed in last year’s NCAA Tournament.

While May just agreed to a long-term contract extension with FAU last year, Michigan is triggering the buyout and giving May what appears to be a very sizable bump in pay to become their next head coach.