Mike Brey had perfect way of celebrating his final Notre Dame home game

Mike Brey is proving to be the people’s champ all the way until the very end.

The longtime Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey led the team to an upset win over No. 25-ranked Pitt this week in what was his final home game for the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame’s win snapped a seven-game losing streak and sent out Brey, who is parting ways with the program at the end of the season, in style.

The 63-year-old Brey was spotted after the game partying it up at a local bar with fans to celebrate the victory. Brey took shots of Irish whiskey and had a number of very gracious interactions with the Notre Dame faithful. Tyler Horka of BlueandGold.com shared some of the great footage.

A shot of Jameson for Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey. As on-brand as ever. pic.twitter.com/wQ99gw87RE — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) March 2, 2023

Mike Brey has not turned away one conversation or photo opportunity at The Linebacker tonight. He’s initiating some of the convos himself. Total class and nothing but gratitude from the 23-year Notre Dame head coach. pic.twitter.com/oUiigqzqc5 — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) March 2, 2023

Brey has been the head coach at Notre Dame since 2000. Over that span, he has guided the team to an overall record of 483-278 (.635) with 13 NCAA Tournament appearances and two Elite Eight berths. Brey is also the winningest coach in the history of the program.

But the Fighting Irish have really struggled this season. They are one of the lousiest teams in the ACC at 11-19 overall (including a tragicomic 3-16 in conference play), which seemingly contributed to Brey’s decision to step down at the end of the year. Brey may still continue his coaching career elsewhere, but he will always be a beloved figure in South Bend.