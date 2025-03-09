College basketball player goes viral for his epic mean-mug celebration

A High Point University basketball player went viral on Sunday after he mean-mugged his way to the school’s first ever NCAA Tournament appearance.
High Point rallied from down 15 points in the second half to defeat Winthrop 81-69 in the Big South Championship title game. The Panthers are now headed to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.
There were a number of great moments in the game, but none better than the mean mug that High Point senior guard Trae Benham busted out after making a huge play midway through the second half.
Benham drove to the basket with just under 9 minutes remaining in the game and converted a layup to break a 52-52 tie. He was also fouled on the play. Benham immediately got to his feet and strutted around with the best mean mug you will ever see.
You can see the full play:
Benham also drained a massive three-pointer from way beyond the arc earlier in the half to tie the game at 50.
Benham finished with 8 points and 10 rebounds. His clutch play in the second half was a huge factor in High Point’s comeback win.
One of the best aspects of March Madness is watching little-known players become household names. We have seen that happen countless times during past NCAA Tournaments. Benham looks like he is ready to play that role this year.