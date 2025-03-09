College basketball player goes viral for his epic mean-mug celebration

A High Point University basketball player went viral on Sunday after he mean-mugged his way to the school’s first ever NCAA Tournament appearance.

High Point rallied from down 15 points in the second half to defeat Winthrop 81-69 in the Big South Championship title game. The Panthers are now headed to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.

There were a number of great moments in the game, but none better than the mean mug that High Point senior guard Trae Benham busted out after making a huge play midway through the second half.

Benham drove to the basket with just under 9 minutes remaining in the game and converted a layup to break a 52-52 tie. He was also fouled on the play. Benham immediately got to his feet and strutted around with the best mean mug you will ever see.

High Point has serious Cinderella potential in 2 weeks. pic.twitter.com/J82TDzBvHs — College Sports Only (@CollegeSportsO) March 9, 2025

You can see the full play:

MEAN MUGGIN' BENHAM!



High Point charges back from down 15 to take the lead!#BigSouthMBB x @HPUMBB pic.twitter.com/qbPzhD8WbI — Big South Conference (@BigSouthSports) March 9, 2025

Benham also drained a massive three-pointer from way beyond the arc earlier in the half to tie the game at 50.

Benham finished with 8 points and 10 rebounds. His clutch play in the second half was a huge factor in High Point’s comeback win.

One of the best aspects of March Madness is watching little-known players become household names. We have seen that happen countless times during past NCAA Tournaments. Benham looks like he is ready to play that role this year.