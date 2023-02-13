 Skip to main content
Mike Brey makes surprise decision about his future

February 13, 2023
by Grey Papke
Notre Dame coach Mike Brey had already announced he would leave Notre Dame at the end of the current season. However, it turns out he has a future in coaching beyond that.

Brey told Jeff Goodman of Stadium that despite his Notre Dame exit, he fully intends to continue coaching elsewhere.

Brey turns 64 in March, and at the time of the initial announcement, many took it as a signal of his intention to retire. That was especially true with the official statement released by the school suggesting that Brey would take up some sort of role within the Notre Dame athletic department.

With a lifetime record of 581-326, Brey would be one of the most accomplished coaches available to anyone this offseason. He may be a strong fit for a major program in need of a reboot.

