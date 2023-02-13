Mike Brey makes surprise decision about his future

Notre Dame coach Mike Brey had already announced he would leave Notre Dame at the end of the current season. However, it turns out he has a future in coaching beyond that.

Brey told Jeff Goodman of Stadium that despite his Notre Dame exit, he fully intends to continue coaching elsewhere.

Big news out of Notre Dame. Mike Brey tells me that he is not retiring. “Definitely not done coaching.” – Brey Great to hear from one of the best guys in the business. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 13, 2023

Brey turns 64 in March, and at the time of the initial announcement, many took it as a signal of his intention to retire. That was especially true with the official statement released by the school suggesting that Brey would take up some sort of role within the Notre Dame athletic department.

With a lifetime record of 581-326, Brey would be one of the most accomplished coaches available to anyone this offseason. He may be a strong fit for a major program in need of a reboot.