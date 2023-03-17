 Skip to main content
Missouri fan wears inappropriate shirt to NCAA Tournament game

March 16, 2023
by Larry Brown
One Missouri Tigers fan attending Thursday’s NCAA Tournament game against Utah State drew more attention than others thanks to his shirt.

The Mizzou fan in question was wearing a yellow shirt that had black lettering to match the Tigers’ colors. His shirt said on the front: “It’s game day bit–es.”

The fan was seen next to another Missouri fan towards the end of the team’s 76-65 win over 10-seed Utah State in the South Region. The other fan was wearing a white dress shirt with a stylish black and yellow coat.

Missouri will be favored to reach the Sweet 16 from here. They will face 15-seed Princeton in the next round after the Ivy League school knocked off 2-seed Arizona.

The fan’s next opportunity to wear the shirt will come on Saturday in Sacramento, Calif.

Missouri Tigers fans
