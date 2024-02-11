Nebraska guard taunts Caitlin Clark with John Cena move

Nebraska pulled off a big win over Iowa on Sunday, and the Huskers’ hero from the game taunted Caitlin Clark.

Nebraska guard Jaz Shelley led her team with 23 points on 7/14 shooting in the Cornhuskers’ 82-79 win over the Hawkeyes at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.

Shelley made 5/10 three-pointers, including a huge one with 32 seconds left that gave Nebraska a 78-77 lead — their first lead of the game.

After making her three-pointer, Shelley did the John Cena “you can’t see me” move where she waved her hand in front of her face.

Jaz Shelley hit the "YOU CAN'T SEE ME" celly 😈 pic.twitter.com/WEnkDdL3AT — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 11, 2024

Clark was known for doing the Cena move last season and even got taunted by a rival player over it. This time, it was Shelley doing the same move.

Iowa led by 14 entering the fourth quarter but blew the lead. Clark went scoreless in the fourth quarter and finished with 31 points.

The win was Nebraska’s first over Iowa since 2019 and broke a 9-game losing streak to the Hawkeyes. The defeat was just the third of the season for Iowa, which entered the game ranked No. 2 in the country. The Hawkeyes’ other losses have come to Kansas State and at Ohio State.