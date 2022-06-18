North Carolina lands brother of current NBA player as transfer

Puff Johnson will no longer be North Carolina’s only player with a famous older brother.

Pete Nance, the younger brother of New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr., announced on Saturday that he will be transferring from Northwestern to UNC.

Northwestern, thank you for everything. Super excited about the next steps.#gotarheels pic.twitter.com/kBcJBmnKnS — Pete Nance (@peteln22) June 18, 2022

Nance, who is also the son of retired former NBA All-Star Larry Nance Sr., averaged 14.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest for Northwestern last season. He also connected on 45.2 percent of his three-point attempts, which makes Nance a valuable asset as a 6-foot-10 forward.

The Tar Heels are looking to build on their success from 2021-22, as they made it all the way to the national title game before losing to Kansas. But they will have to do so without Brady Manek, whose eligibility has expired. Fortunately, North Carolina still has some big guns who are coming back plus a standout transfer in Nance who is now set to arrive as well.