Ex-North Carolina star reveals how much money he made from NIL deals

Former North Carolina star Armando Bacot recently revealed just how much money he made while in college.

Bacott joined “Run the Race” with hosts Theo Pinson and AJ Richardson for an interview that was published on Tuesday. During the interview, Bacott was asked how much money he made through name, image and likeness deals while he was in school.

Bacott said that he earned over $2 million. He credited the Tar Heels brand for helping drive his high earnings.

“That speaks on the brand of Carolina,” Bacot said. “When you go to Carolina … it pays. I could never say a bad word about Carolina.

“I got life-changing money in college just off playing basketball. That’s why I’m forever thankful for Carolina, the brand. To make over $2 million in college is crazy.”

Bacot began his college career in 2019 and played all the way through last season. He had five full seasons of experience after receiving an extra year of eligibility due to the 2020 COVID-shortened season.

Bacot had three things going his way while in college: he was a good player, he stayed his full career and developed some name recognition, and he played for a notable school. All those factors combined to help him earn significant money while in college.

Bacot averaged 13.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game during his college career. He went undrafted last week but has since signed with the Utah Jazz.