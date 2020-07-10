Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott tests positive for coronavirus with mild flu-like symptoms

The Pac-12 announced on Friday that commissioner Larry Scott has tested positive for the coronavirus, but it sounds like he is doing OK.

The conference released a statement about the situation, saying Scott got tested after experiencing mild flu-like symptoms.

Statement from the Pac-12 Conference (July 10, 2020): pic.twitter.com/odEoOL20XO — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) July 11, 2020

Scott is said to be self-quarantining while continuing to operate in his role as commissioner.

The announcement comes the same day the conference said they will be playing a conference-only schedule in football this fall.

Scott, 55, has been the Pac-12’s commissioner since 2009. A recent report said he could be pushed out by school administrators.