Zach Edey dropped F-bomb on live TV after Purdue beat Tennessee

Zach Edey had arguably the best game of his career on Sunday, and the Purdue star was so fired up about it that he dropped an F-bomb on live television.

Purdue defeated Tennessee 72-66 in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich. Edey scored a career-high 40 points in the game to go along with his 16 rebounds. The 7-foot-4 center was interviewed on the court by CBS sideline reporter Evan Washburn after the game.

Edey was asked about his mentality heading into Sunday, and he gave an intense response.

“They thought they knew us, man. They thought they knew what we had in our hearts. I promise you, they didn’t. We’re f—ing winners. This is what we do,” Edey said.

The F-bomb was not censored on live TV, but CBS later shared an edited version:

"They thought they knew what we had in our hearts. I'll promise you they didn't. We're f—— winners. This what we do." Zach Edey was FIRED UP with @EvanWashburn 😮 pic.twitter.com/JbwCF1dJAQ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 31, 2024

Edey has been the best player in the tournament. It goes without saying that he is the main reason Purdue is headed to the Final Four. Between his F-bomb and the savage move he pulled while cutting down the nets, it is clear how much the tourney run means to the big man.