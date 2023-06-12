Rick Pitino lands major recruit at St. John’s

Rick Pitino is moving quickly to establish St. John’s nationally once again, and he took a step in that direction Monday by landing a major recruit.

Top 50 recruit Simeon Wilcher committed to the Red Storm on Monday, according to Jeff Borzello of ESPN. The guard from Roselle Catholic in New Jersey formerly had committed to play for North Carolina.

NEWS: Simeon Wilcher, who recently decommitted from North Carolina, has committed to St. John’s. Rick Pitino and the Red Storm were the heavy favorite as soon as Wilcher reopened his recruitment. The 6-foot-4 guard from New Jersey is ranked No. 28 in the ESPN 100. Huge pickup. pic.twitter.com/nw0VleriTh — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) June 12, 2023

Wilcher, a four-star recruit, should be a pretty big factor for a St. John’s team aiming to regain national prominence. The team’s 2023 class also includes Brady Dunlap, another four-star prospect, as Pitino seeks to build a roster that can immediately reach the NCAA Tournament.

The 70-year-old Pitino is set to embark on his first season with the Red Storm after three successful years at Iona. Wilcher is among those he will be relying on to help him best John Calipari once and for all.