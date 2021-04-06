Roy Williams sends wonderful message about Hubert Davis taking over UNC

Roy Williams shared a wonderful message on Tuesday as Hubert Davis was introduced as the new head coach at North Carolina.

Davis, a former Tar Heels player, served on Williams’ staff as an assistant coach since 2012. Williams is delighted to pass the program along to Davis.

In the video message, Williams lauded Davis for his “competitiveness” and labeled him an “overachiever” as a basketball player.

“I’ve never known a finer person in my entire life,” Williams said of Davis.

Williams, who won three national championships, says he expects Davis to be even more successful than he was.

“This is hard because I love this program. But you love this program and have the same passion that I do, and you’ll do better than me,” Williams said.

If Davis can match the success Williams had, North Carolina will be in great shape.

Here’s the video: