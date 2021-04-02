Royal Ivey sends classy note after missing out on Texas job

Royal Ivey sent a classy note after missing out on the Texas Longhorns’ men’s basketball head coach job.

Texas on Thursday announced that former Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard had been hired to lead the basketball program. Ivey, 39, played at Texas from 2000-2004 and interviewed for the Longhorns’ job.

Though he did not receive the job, Ivey shared how grateful he was for the opportunity to interview. He expressed solidarity with Texas and recognized this was one step in his journey.

I'm forever thankful for the opportunity that was afforded to me. To the young men, @TexasMBB embrace your journey, love your journey, enjoy your journey. You never lose in your journey, you always learn from the journey. Once a horn always a horn #HookEm — Coach Ivey (@ROYALTIVEY) April 1, 2021

Ivey played in the NBA from 2004-2014. He began coaching after his playing career and is currently an assistant with the Brooklyn Nets. He received support for the job from one of his current players.

Though Ivey did not get the job, it’s hard to argue with Texas’ hire. Like Ivey, Beard has Texas roots. He also has won at four different head coaching stops and proved he can win in the Big 12 at Texas Tech.

The pressure will be on Beard to produce results that satisfy Longhorns fans, who were disappointed with Shaka Smart’s results.