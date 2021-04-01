Chris Beard to be named head coach at Texas

Chris Beard has been viewed as the leading candidate for the Texas job since Shaka Smart left, and he has reportedly landed the gig.

Beard is expected to be announced as the next head coach of the Longhorns, according to multiple reports.

Beard has been at Texas Tech for five seasons. He made the Elite Eight in his second season and the championship game in his third year. This season, the team made the second round of the NCAA Tournament but lost to Arkansas.

Prior to Texas Tech, Beard went 30-5 at Arkansas Little Rock. The 48-year-old attended Texas for college and worked as a student manager for the program, which is why he has been viewed as a natural fit there.

It is likely no coincidence that the Longhorns reached an agreement with beard on Thursday, as there was language in his buyout that encouraged Texas to wait until April 1.

Texas reached the NCAA Tournament three times in six seasons under Smart but did not win a tourney game. They will be hoping for more success under Beard.