Sister Jean owned Charles Barkley with this prediction

Sister Jean was one of few people who predicted that Loyola Chicago would defeat No. 1 seed Illinois on Sunday, and Charles Barkley thought she was crazy. The Hall of Famer quickly learned that he should respect his elders.

Prior to Sunday’s game, Sister Jean told Andy Katz that she has Loyola in the Elite 8 in her bracket. Barkley was informed of that on live television and he mocked the prediction.

Charles Barkley wants to make a bet against Sister Jean of Loyola #MarchMadness https://t.co/niBpYZlUNl — Inside the NBA clips (@ITNBA_clips) March 20, 2021

“If you can get Sister Jean on the phone, I want that bet,” Barkley said. “Listen, we all love Sister Jean, but they’re not gonna beat the Illini.”

Not only did Loyola beat the Illini, they won convincingly. The Ramblers controlled the game from the opening tip and looked like the better team for 40 minutes en route to a 71-58 win.

Sister Jean may be Loyola’s 101-year-old team chaplain, but she knows her basketball. Her pregame prayer on Sunday included an awesome scouting report, and her keys to the game proved to be incredibly accurate.

If you remember, Sister Jean took a hilarious shot at Barkley during Loyola’s Final Four run three years ago. She pretty much owns Chuck.