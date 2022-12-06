Son of ex-Lakers champion lands scholarship offer from USC

The University of Southern California has officially extended an offer to the son of a well-known local.

Eric Bossi of 247 Sports reported on Monday that Tajh Ariza, son of veteran NBA forward Trevor Ariza, has gotten a scholarship offer from USC. Tajh, a 6-foot-5 small forward in the class of 2026, has also received an offer from fellow Pac-12 school Washington, marking his first two scholarship offers.

Playing for St. Bernard High School of Playa Del Rey, Calif., Tajh is still only a freshman. But he will draw extra attention because of his famous father, who played 18 years in the NBA (including winning a championship in the area with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009). Trevor also played his college ball locally at UCLA.

The Trojans (and their affiliates) are clearly fans of second-generation sports stars. This is not the first such story we have heard in recent weeks.