Matt Leinart’s son receives scholarship offer from ex-USC coach

Matt Leinart’s son has received a scholarship offer from a very familiar coach.

Cole Leinart, who is a freshman at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif., shared on Twitter this week that he had received a scholarship offer from Georgia Southern.

Georgia Southern is coached by Clay Helton, who is in his first season with the Eagles.

Helton, 50, coached at USC from 2010-2011 and went 46-24. Matt Leinart played at USC from 2001-2005. The Trojans went 37-2 during those three dominant seasons, winning a national championship. Leinart won the Heisman Trophy for the 2004 season.

Cole is the son of Matt and Brynn Cameron, who is a former USC women’s basketball player. Cole plays quarterback in football and also plays basketball.

Even before he entered high school, Cole shared that he had received a few scholarship offers, including two from Pac-12 schools.

Here is a nice highlight throw from Leinart during a recent game: