Son of former NBA All-Star guard commits to fitting college

It is about to become a big old family affair at Jackson State University.

Mike Williams, a three-star guard recruit in the class of 2025, announced to Instagram this week that he has committed to play at Jackson State. It is a very fitting decision as Jackson State’s basketball program is coached by former NBA guard Mo Williams, Mike’s father.

You can see Mike’s full post announcing the news here.

Garrett Busby of WLBT of Mississippi notes that Mike is the No. 2-ranked high school talent in the state of Mississippi and chose Jackson State despite receiving interest from Kentucky and SMU as well.

Jackson State is an HBCU (historically black college and university) located in Jackson, Miss. It is also the same school where Deion Sanders got his start as a college football head coach (coaching there from 2020-22).

Mo Williams, now 41 years old, is a Jackson native who has been the head coach at Jackson State since 2022. He played 13 total seasons in the NBA for seven different teams from 2003-16. Most notably, Williams, who played as a guard himself, was an NBA All-Star with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2009 and won an NBA title with the Cavs in 2016 during his final career season. Williams then went into coaching and already had a prominent college gig before taking the Jackson State job.

Jackson State still has some work to do as they have gone 29-36 (.446) over Williams’ two seasons in charge there. But come the 2025-26 season, there will officially be two members of the Williams family in town.