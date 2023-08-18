Report: Stanford made desperate plea to ACC

Stanford may have anchored themselves to the Pac-12 ship, but they’re smart enough to know that boat is sinking. Accordingly, they reportedly made a desperate plea to the ACC.

Leaders from Stanford told the other remaining members of the Pac-12 on Thursday (Oregon State, Washington State and Cal) that they were hoping to join the ACC. The AP reported that Stanford told the other Pac-12 schools that the Cardinal sought to join the ACC even if it meant taking a discount amount or no media rights revenue for several years.

As conferences consolidate in college sports, the Pac-12 has been completely left behind. The conference’s incompetent leadership overplayed their hand, leading to the Pac-12’s demise. Only four of their 12 schools will remain in 2024, when their media rights deal expires. The Big Ten added the four schools from the Pac-12 they found to be most desirable. The Big 12 added four others. And that leaves Cal, Stanford, Oregon State and Washington State flapping in the breeze.

Stanford knows that college football is breaking into two groups: the haves and the have nots. They have been left behind and are so desperate to be included in the haves, they are willing to do so even for no immediate financial gain.

Stanford is one of the most prestigious academic schools in the country and has an endowment over $36 billion. They can afford the short-term monetary hit to the athletic department if that means they get to be part of the “haves” in college football. Unfortunately for them, it does not look like the ACC will be adding them or Cal any time soon.