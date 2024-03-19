Stanford loses son of ex-NBA All-Star to transfer portal

The Stanford Stojakovic era is coming to an end.

Jeff Goodman of ESPN reported on Tuesday that incoming sophomore guard Andrej Stojakovic has entered the transfer portal. Andrej, the son of retired multi-time NBA All-Star Peja Stojakovic, played his freshman year with Stanford.

A top-25 recruit as well as a McDonald’s All-American coming out of high school, Andrej averaged 7.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game at Stanford last season. He has great size for a wing at 6-foot-7 and also started ten games as a freshman.

Andrej’s decision last year to commit to a middling Stanford program was met with some skepticism. That turned out to be justified with the Cardinals going 14-18 this year and moving to fire head coach Jerod Haase days ago after his eight seasons in charge. Stanford is also joining a new conference next season, but Andrej will not be sticking around for that.