Legendary Stanford women’s coach Tara VanDerveer makes huge announcement

Stanford women’s basketball coach Tara VanDerveer is calling it a career.

The legendary Stanford Cardinal coach on Tuesday announced her retirement via the team’s official X account.

The sport's all-time wins leader.

A legend of the game.

Former Stanford player and current assistant coach Kate Paye is slated to replace VanDerveer as head coach.

“The joy for me was in the journey of each season, seeing a group of young women work hard for each other and form an unbreakable bond. Winning was a byproduct,” said VanDerveer in the official statement.

“I’ve loved the game of basketball since I was a little girl, and it has given me so much throughout my life. I hope I’ve been able to give at least a little bit back.”

VanDerveer exits as the all-time winningest coach in women’s college basketball history with 1,216 victories to her name. Her stacked resume also includes three NCAA championships and 14 Final Four appearances. She last led the Cardinal to the national title in 2021.

VanDerveer started her head coaching career with Idaho from 1978 to 1980 before moving on to Ohio State from 1980 to 1985. She began her 38-year run as the Stanford women’s basketball head coach in 1985.

VanDerveer coached all but one Stanford Cardinal season from 1985 to 2024. She missed the 1995-96 season to coach the 1996 US Olympic women’s basketball team, a decision she agonized over but ultimately led to a gold-medal finish.

VanDerveer’s Cardinal bowed out of the 2024 NCAA Tournament in a 77-67 Sweet 16 loss to NC State. She will remain involved with the program in an advisory role.