This stat may bode well for Michigan State in rematch against Michigan

Michigan State got hammered by Michigan on Thursday, but one stat may be working in the Spartans’ favor for Sunday’s rematch.

Chris Mackinder pointed out on Twitter Saturday that Sunday’s rematch will mark the fourth time under Tom Izzo that Michigan State will play a team twice in a row. Mackinder noted that the Spartans won the second game all three times.

Tomorrow's game against Michigan will mark the 4th time under Tom Izzo that MSU will play the same team in back-to-back games (previous 3 were final regular season & 1st in BTT game). MSU won every 2nd game in the back-to-back. 2018 – Wisconsin

2016 – Ohio St

2008 – Ohio St — Chris “Mack” Mackinder (@Chris_Mackinder) March 7, 2021

However, Mackinder noted the circumstances for those games were different from this one. Namely, the 14-11 Spartans appear to be inferior to those previous teams.

Now, tomorrow's matchup is different for many reasons. *MSU was ranked in all other matchups; their opponents weren't. *Those MSU teams were really good; MSU was seeded 5th (2008), 2nd (2016), and 3rd (2018). *This Michigan team is ridiculously good; MSU is bubblicious. — Chris “Mack” Mackinder (@Chris_Mackinder) March 7, 2021

One other aspect about the rematch that might work in the Spartans’ favor is that Michigan has already clinched the Big Ten title. They may not feel like they have much to play for, while the Spartans will be motivated to win to help their case for an NCAA Tournament at-large bid. If Michigan State is able to beat Michigan and then win at least a game in the Big Ten tournament, their resume would be greatly improved.