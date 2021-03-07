 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, March 6, 2021

This stat may bode well for Michigan State in rematch against Michigan

March 6, 2021
by Larry Brown

Tom Izzo

Michigan State got hammered by Michigan on Thursday, but one stat may be working in the Spartans’ favor for Sunday’s rematch.

Chris Mackinder pointed out on Twitter Saturday that Sunday’s rematch will mark the fourth time under Tom Izzo that Michigan State will play a team twice in a row. Mackinder noted that the Spartans won the second game all three times.

However, Mackinder noted the circumstances for those games were different from this one. Namely, the 14-11 Spartans appear to be inferior to those previous teams.

One other aspect about the rematch that might work in the Spartans’ favor is that Michigan has already clinched the Big Ten title. They may not feel like they have much to play for, while the Spartans will be motivated to win to help their case for an NCAA Tournament at-large bid. If Michigan State is able to beat Michigan and then win at least a game in the Big Ten tournament, their resume would be greatly improved.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus