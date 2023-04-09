FAU makes big decision on head coach Dusty May after Final Four run

After leading Florida Atlantic to their first Final Four in program history, Dusty May is getting a chance to run it back … for the next decade.

FAU announced Saturday that they have signed May to a ten-year contract extension. May just completed his fifth season as head coach of the Owls and is now signing on for ten more.

May is here to stay. Florida Atlantic announces 10-year contract extension with @CoachDustyMay. 📝#WinningInParadisehttps://t.co/zA7FUHRhx0 — FAU Men's Basketball (@FAUMBB) April 8, 2023

May and FAU just completed by far their most successful season ever. The school had never won a single game in the NCAA Tournament prior to this year but managed to make the Final Four as the No. 9 seed (with upsets of No. 4 Tennessee and No. 3 Kansas State along the journey). In fact, it took a miracle buzzer-beater by San Diego State to prevent FAU from advancing to the national championship game.

The 46-year-old May is now 101-60 (.627) over his five seasons in charge of FAU and was named CBS Sports National Coach of the Year for his efforts this season. He is also a major quote machine and is now officially here to stay in Boca Raton.