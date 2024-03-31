Texas Tech loses top scorer to transfer portal

Texas Tech will have some big scoring shoes to fill next college basketball season.

Sophomore guard Pop Isaacs is entering the transfer portal, according to The Field of 68 reporter Jeff Goodman.

BREAKING: Texas Tech sophomore guard Pop Issacs told @TheFieldOf68 he is transferring out of the Red Raiders program. Isaacs averaged 15.8 points, 3.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds and led Texas Tech to the NCAA tourney this season. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 31, 2024

Isaacs was the Red Raiders’ top scoring threat this season. The 6’2″ guard averaged 15.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game across 34 contests.

Isaacs’ last game for Texas Tech was one to forget. He shot 3/16 from the field and went 1/10 from beyond the arc in an NCAA Tournament first-round loss to 11-seed NC State.

Texas Tech’s roster is set to look drastically different next season. Aside from Isaacs, the team will also lose graduating senior and second-leading scorer Joe Toussaint.

Four of the team’s top seven scorers from last season are all seniors, which may have played a role in Isaacs’ decision to look elsewhere.

With Isaacs and Toussaint both departing, Texas Tech head coach Grant McCasland will likely need sophomore guard Darrion Williams and junior guard Chance McMillian to step up next season.