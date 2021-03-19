Tom Izzo addresses confrontation with Gabe Brown

Tom Izzo was asked after Michigan State’s loss to UCLA on Thursday night about his confrontation with Gabe Brown.

Brown and Izzo were in an altercation after the first half ended because the Spartans blew a defensive assignment and gave up a basket (video here).

“He missed a play and I told him, and he walked away, so I told him to come back,” Izzo said. “We went through this a couple of years ago. It was a normal nothing. It’s just that in this day and age, everything’s something. It was over a missed switch that we talked about.”

Izzo downplayed things and said that Brown would tell you the same. He also alluded to an incident in the NCAA Tournament with Aaron Henry two years ago that drew attention.

Michigan State went into halftime with a 44-33 lead but lost 86-80 in overtime.