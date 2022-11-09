 Skip to main content
Tom Izzo has interesting comments on tunnel fight

November 9, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Tom Izzo at a press conference

Oct 2, 2019; Rosemont, IL, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo addresses the media during the Big Ten conference NCAA college basketball media day at Hilton Rosemont. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State has faced a great deal of criticism for the tunnel fight that took place at Michigan Stadium over a week ago, and legendary basketball coach Tom Izzo is not pleased with the way the media has covered the incident.

After leading the Spartans to a win over Northern Arizona in their season opener on Monday night, Izzo spent some time talking about the ugly tunnel brawl that led to eight Michigan State football players being suspended. The 76-year-old coach praised head football coach Mel Tucker for taking swift action.

“I didn’t like the way it went. I didn’t like the way some of you wrote it,” Izzo told reporters. “But I understand, and I think Mel did what he was supposed to do. He reprimanded the guys that didn’t do their job right, but there’s other people that should be reprimanded for not doing their job right.

“The decisions he made on the players is awesome. There’s not an excuse in the world (to justify) why players would act like that. I have some problems with some other things … I get tired of Michigan State always looking like the bad guy. There’s been other bad guys.”

You can hear more of Izzo’s comments below:

Izzo did not mention names and danced around the topic a bit. It seemed like he may have been criticizing Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh for not holding his own players accountable. He also may have been implying that Wolverines players played an equal role in the brawl and faced no consequences.

Four Michigan State players were suspended initially before the total went up to eight. The disciplinary action came after video footage showed two Michigan players being beat up in the tunnel.

