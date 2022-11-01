Michigan State suspends 4 more players for tunnel fight

Michigan State continues to discipline its players who took part in beating up Michigan players after Saturday’s game.

Michigan State on Tuesday suspended four more players for their roles in the tunnel incident. That comes after they suspended four players on Monday.

The four players suspended on Tuesday were: Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby Windmon and Brandon Wright.

The four players suspended on Monday were: Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose and Zion Young.

Two Michigan players were beaten up in the tunnel near the locker rooms at Michigan Stadium following the Wolverines’ 29-7 win over the rival Spartans on Saturday night. The Michigan players suffered injuries, and Wolverines DB Gemon Green plans to press charges.

Michigan police are investigating the incident for potential charges.

So far, eight Michigan State players have been suspended indefinitely.