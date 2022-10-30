 Skip to main content
Second tunnel video shows Michigan State player swing helmet at Michigan player

October 30, 2022
by Larry Brown
Michigan

A second video has emerged that shows a Michigan Wolverines player being beat up in the tunnel by Michigan State players after Saturday’s game.

This video was shared by Maize n Brew’s Trevor Woods, who says the mother of a recruit from Bloomfield Hills took the video. The video is over two minutes long, but the assault is seen at the very beginning.

A second video shows more clearly that a Spartans player swung a helmet at the Michigan player during the incident.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh had said after his team’s 29-7 win that two players were assaulted by Michigan State inside the tunnel. The first video that circulated showed Ja’Den McBurrows being beat up by several Michigan State players. This is the second incident that took place inside the tunnel.

University of Michigan police are investigating the matter.

