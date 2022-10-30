Second tunnel video shows Michigan State player swing helmet at Michigan player

A second video has emerged that shows a Michigan Wolverines player being beat up in the tunnel by Michigan State players after Saturday’s game.

This video was shared by Maize n Brew’s Trevor Woods, who says the mother of a recruit from Bloomfield Hills took the video. The video is over two minutes long, but the assault is seen at the very beginning.

2:13 video of Michigan State assaulting a second Michigan player and the aftermath. Absolutely criminal. The mother of a recruit took this video. pic.twitter.com/9ytoRioTUV — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) October 30, 2022

A second video shows more clearly that a Spartans player swung a helmet at the Michigan player during the incident.

The 2nd Jumping harbaugh was referring to Just kick them all off or suspend them pic.twitter.com/SWooBiVTLo — GBP (@GoBluePoole) October 30, 2022

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh had said after his team’s 29-7 win that two players were assaulted by Michigan State inside the tunnel. The first video that circulated showed Ja’Den McBurrows being beat up by several Michigan State players. This is the second incident that took place inside the tunnel.

University of Michigan police are investigating the matter.