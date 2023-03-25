 Skip to main content
Twitter reacts to No. 1 seed Alabama losing to San Diego State

March 24, 2023
by Larry Brown
Nate Oats at a press conference

Oct 19, 2022; Birmingham, Alabama, US; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats during the SEC Basketball Media Days at Grand Bohemian Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 overall seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament has been eliminated.

Top seed Alabama lost to San Diego State 71-64 in their Sweet 16 game at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Friday night. The Aztecs took a 28-23 lead into the half but fell behind by nine points (48-39) with over 11 minutes left. However, San Diego State rallied back to take the lead and didn’t surrender it from there.

They held on for a 7-point win to advance to their first ever Elite Eight.

Twitter had some great reactions to the Crimson Tide going down. Many people made allusions to Nate Oats’ infamous comments about Brandon Miller.

As you can see many people weren’t sad to see Alabama eliminated following the whole Brandon Miller controversy. Miller shot a putrid 3/19 in the loss and scored just nine points.

San Diego State awaits the winner of the Princeton-Creighton game with a trip to the Final Four on the line.

