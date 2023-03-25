Twitter reacts to No. 1 seed Alabama losing to San Diego State

The No. 1 overall seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament has been eliminated.

Top seed Alabama lost to San Diego State 71-64 in their Sweet 16 game at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Friday night. The Aztecs took a 28-23 lead into the half but fell behind by nine points (48-39) with over 11 minutes left. However, San Diego State rallied back to take the lead and didn’t surrender it from there.

They held on for a 7-point win to advance to their first ever Elite Eight.

Twitter had some great reactions to the Crimson Tide going down. Many people made allusions to Nate Oats’ infamous comments about Brandon Miller.

San Diego State was in the right place at the right time. pic.twitter.com/mWhOG60fwW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 25, 2023

SAN DIEGO STATE IS GOING TO ITS FIRST EVER ELITE 8 pic.twitter.com/vHcoMTiMNB — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 25, 2023

Wrong place, wrong time for Alabama. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) March 25, 2023

I'm not a "sports karma" kind of guy but I'm thrilled that #Alabama just lost.

Beautiful!#MarchMadness — JT The Brick (@JTTheBrick) March 25, 2023

Alabama is 1-9 all-time in Sweet 16 games. Worst record among teams w/ at least 6 appearances pic.twitter.com/iGdhAAEivi — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 25, 2023

No. 5 San Diego State defeats No. 1 Alabama 😲 Kawhi Leonard rn 😆pic.twitter.com/wOd8HynFMd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 25, 2023

As you can see many people weren’t sad to see Alabama eliminated following the whole Brandon Miller controversy. Miller shot a putrid 3/19 in the loss and scored just nine points.

San Diego State awaits the winner of the Princeton-Creighton game with a trip to the Final Four on the line.