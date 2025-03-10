Aaron Rodgers drawing interest from playoff team

Aaron Rodgers has been searching for a team that is willing to offer him an opportunity to start, and a surprise suitor has emerged ahead of free agency.

Rodgers is viewed as a potential option for the Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday. While the Steelers have had discussions with both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields about remaining with the team, they are expected to talk with Rodgers as well.

Steelers continue talking to Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, but…Aaron Rodgers has emerged as a quarterback option in Pittsburgh, per league sources.



Rodgers and the Steelers are expected to talk and explore a union. The idea of Rodgers playing for Mike Tomlin is in play. pic.twitter.com/xxv0cbxDff — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2025

Florham Park, NJ May 31, 2023 — Aaron Rodgers during the Jets OTA. Photo Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

A report on Sunday claimed the Steelers had shown no interest in Rodgers, but perhaps the situation in Pittsburgh has changed.

The Steelers have made it clear that they want to re-sign either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields, but as of now both players are free to talk with other teams when the legal tampering window opens on Monday. In the event that both leave, Pittsburgh could turn their attention to Rodgers.

Many were surprised when the Seattle Seahawks traded DK Metcalf to the Steelers on Sunday. There had been indications that Metcalf wanted to play in a warm-weather city for a team that is well positioned to contend for a Super Bowl. Without a quarterback in place, Pittsburgh does not meet either of those criteria.

Could the Steelers have sold Metcalf on playing with Rodgers? It seems doubtful that a receiver would be ecstatic about the idea of catching passes from a 41-year-old quarterback who just led his team to a 5-12 record, but Rodgers is a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Maybe that held some weight for Metcalf.

Rodgers is not expected to be the hottest QB option available in free agency, but he has supposedly drawn interest from some surprising teams.

The Steelers went 10-7 last season and lost to the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the playoffs. Offense was their biggest issue, but the addition of Metcalf should help.