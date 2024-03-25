UConn’s Dan Hurley had savage message after Huskies thrashed Northwestern

UConn head coach Dan Hurley doesn’t just want wins from his team in their quest for a repeat title. He wants blowouts.

The defending NCAA Tournament champions heeded the call on Sunday in a 75-58 drubbing of Northwestern at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The final score didn’t depict how one-sided the contest was in favor of the Huskies. UConn led by as many as 30 points in the second half before taking it easy on their opponents down the stretch.

The beatdown was exactly what Hurley wanted to see. He called for his team to continue to show no mercy as UConn moves on to the Sweet 16.

“Just keep blowing these teams out of this tournament, right? Keep smacking them,” said Hurley.

“Just keep blowing these teams out of this tournament” 👀 Dan Hurley is feeling confident after UConn’s dominant victory over Northwestern 🐺 pic.twitter.com/SUMZMqUfVx — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 25, 2024

Hurley’s stern locker room message was right in line with the UConn coach’s cutthroat interview during the Huskies’ first-round win.

UConn’s top scorer Tristen Newton led the way with 20 points and 10 assists on 7/13 shooting from the field.

Sunday’s win was the second straight tournament game wherein UConn led by at least 30 points. The Huskies on Friday won by 39 points in a first-round demolition of Stetson. UConn has yet to trail so far in the tournament.

UConn faces off against San Diego State next week in the Sweet 16.