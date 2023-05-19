USC AD Mike Bohn announces shocking news

USC athletic director Mike Bohn on Friday announced some shocking news.

Bohn announced that he is resigning from his position as USC’s AD. His resignation statement mentioned some “ongoing health challenges.”

“After more than 40 years of college athletics leadership, it is the right time to step away from my position as Director of Athletics at the University of Southern California,” Bohn said in his statement.

“I have dedicated my life to serving student-athletes and advancing the enterprise of intercollegiate athletics. I will always be proud of leading the program out of the most tumultuous times in the history of the profession and at USC with a restored reputation and national milestone accomplishments. I led the process to join the Big 10 Conference, hired marquee Head Coaches, produced the highest graduation rate in school history and won numerous national and conference championships. As a former student-athlete myself, my purpose and identity are rooted in supporting young people as they pursue their athletic, academic, and personal goals. I have been fortunate to have had so many wonderful opportunities and met so many terrific people, and I depart wishing the very best to all with whom I worked and served.

“In moving on, it is important now that I focus on being present with my treasured family, addressing ongoing health challenges, and reflecting on how I can be impactful in the future.”

Bohn becames USC’s AD in November 2019, replacing Lynn Swann. He accomplished a lot in a short period of time.

Bohn led the charge for USC to exit the Pac-12 and join the Big Ten. He oversaw the home run hire of Lincoln Riley for the football program. And the men’s basketball team just landed Bronny James as a top recruit.

Bohn’s resignation comes a day after the National Labor Relations Board filed a complaint against the NCAA, Pac-12 and USC over what they say is unfair labor practices. The labor board argues that student-athletes are employees, which runs in contrast with what the NCAA has always said of those who play sports.