Video: Jalen Suggs makes incredible block on Cody Riley dunk attempt
Jalen Suggs made a heck of a play late in Gonzaga’s Final Four game against UCLA on Saturday night.
UCLA’s Cody Riley drove to the basket for a dunk attempt with the game tied at 77 and two minutes left. He went up but Suggs was able to get a hand on the ball. Riley missed the dunk as he got blocked at the rim and by Suggs.
WHAT A SEQUENCE @ZagMBB #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/lfdsPYiMXh
— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 4, 2021
That was a heck of a play. It kept the game tied, and then Drew Timme responded with a dunk on the other end to put Gonzaga up.
The game ended up going to overtime tied at 81.