Video: Jalen Suggs makes incredible block on Cody Riley dunk attempt

Jalen Suggs made a heck of a play late in Gonzaga’s Final Four game against UCLA on Saturday night.

UCLA’s Cody Riley drove to the basket for a dunk attempt with the game tied at 77 and two minutes left. He went up but Suggs was able to get a hand on the ball. Riley missed the dunk as he got blocked at the rim and by Suggs.

That was a heck of a play. It kept the game tied, and then Drew Timme responded with a dunk on the other end to put Gonzaga up.

The game ended up going to overtime tied at 81.